Kelowna’s Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society shooting for $200K in donations
It’s an ambitious goal on behalf of the volunteers who manage the Myra Canyon trestles above Kelowna.
The Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society has announced that it hopes to raise a minimum of $200,000 to help maintain the trestles and trails.
This year marks the society’s 25th anniversary.
The group’s annual operating budget is $30,000.
The society says the funds raised in this new campaign will help cover operating costs for the next five years.
To donate, please go to: http://www.myratrestles.com/fund-raising/donate/.
Facts and Figures
- Over 500,000 global visitors since 2008
- 70,000 visitors in 2017
- Trip Advisor #1 thing to do in Kelowna
- Global inquiries from 140 countries
- BC Parks Maintenance Agreement to 2024
- BC Parks 2016 Volunteer Group of the Year
- Over 40,000 volunteer hours since 1993
