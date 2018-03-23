Kelowna’s Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society shooting for $200K in donations

It’s an ambitious goal on behalf of the volunteers who manage the Myra Canyon trestles above Kelowna.

The Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society has announced that it hopes to raise a minimum of $200,000 to help maintain the trestles and trails.

This year marks the society’s 25th anniversary.

The group’s annual operating budget is $30,000.

The society says the funds raised in this new campaign will help cover operating costs for the next five years.

To donate, please go to: http://www.myratrestles.com/fund-raising/donate/ .

Facts and Figures