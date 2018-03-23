Stingray hires former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre as special adviser

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has been hired as a special adviser by digital media company Stingray.

Montreal-based Stingray provides multiplatform music, video and digital services.

“Stingray is a Canadian entertainment industry flagship and a prime example of our entrepreneurial culture,” Coderre said.

The company says Coderre will offer strategic counsel and lend his expertise in various areas, including government relations, regulatory advocacy and strategic planning.

“His drive, experienced leadership, and intimate knowledge of the competitive global environment will propel Stingray’s international growth and enhance Stingray’s reputation on the world stage,” said Eric Boyko, president, co-founder, and CEO of Stingray.

Coderre, 54, was elected as a Liberal MP in 1997 and represented the Montreal riding of Bourassa until 2013.

He became mayor that year but lost to Valérie Plante in last fall’s vote.

