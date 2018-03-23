Dartmouth’s Lake Banook to host 2022 canoe sprint world championships

Dartmouth’s Lake Banook has been chosen to host the 2022 International Canoe Federation’s canoe sprint world championships — defeating bids from Russia and Romania.

Set to run in August 2022, Dartmouth will now welcome athletes and families from an estimated 70 countries for the world championships, which will also be called Canoe ’22.

“This is an exciting time for our sport as it will provide a unique opportunity to celebrate and showcase our own Canadian heroes on our home soil as we continue to strengthen our high-performance program,” said Casey Wade, CEO of Canoe Kayak Canada, in a press release on Friday.

The lake previously hosted the senior world championships in 2009 and 1997 and the junior world championships in 1987.

Mayor Mike Savage — who travelled to Tokyo to take part in the final bidding process this week — tweeted out his congratulations on Friday morning.

“The World is coming to Dartmouth in 2022,” Savage wrote on Twitter.

As part of the preparation for the event, Lake Banook’s existing infrastructure will receive an extensive facelift.

The judge’s tower will be remodelled and the current racing centre will receive upgrades. As well, the installation of wakeless pontoon boats and a permanent video broadcast anchoring system are just some of the new features that will be brought in ahead of the 2022 event.

The organizing committee will also use the event to develop Canada’s coaches, athletes, and officials. According to a press release, the committee plans to hold seminars and workshops featuring some of the world class talent who will be in Dartmouth that August.

Lake Banook will host the 2018 Pan American Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Championships in September, which the Canoe ’22 host comittee says will serve as an “ideal” precursor to the world championship.