No danger to public after CN train derailment in Nova Scotia: officials

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CN says there is no danger to public safety after 14 railcars derailed in central Nova Scotia.

The company says the upright derailment happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Truro, N.S., and the cause is under investigation.

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CN says three of the derailed railcars contained residue hydrogen peroxide, and they have been safely secured.

The railroad company says the other 11 railcars were carrying mostly “paper-related” products.

It says no leaks, fires or injuries have been reported.

A detour remains in place around the Queen Street railway crossing as of Sunday.

CN apologized to Truro residents for the inconvenience caused by the derailment, and thanked local emergency services for their help.