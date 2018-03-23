Water restored to Thorncliffe Park apartment building 2 days after water main break

Water was restored for hundreds of residents at a Thorncliffe Park apartment building early Friday morning following a water main break this week.

The break happened on Wednesday at a property located at 49 Thorncliffe Park near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard.

The building’s management company told Global News repairs were completed early Friday morning and water was restored at 2:30 a.m.

Hundreds of residents had been without water for more than two days and were upset at the time it took for the repairs.

Mayor John Tory and Coun. Jon Burnside visited the building Thursday evening and reassured residents everything was being done to fix the issue.

The building’s management said the water main break took place on private property and contractors had to be brought in for the repairs. Crews had to break up concrete in the ground and get to the broken pipe, which took longer than expected.

“It was a very complicated fix,” said Sanja Rateja, vice-president operations, North American operations Residential Reit & Hotels. “The main water line from the city coming into the building was in our property line and we had to chip through layers of concrete to get to the pipe. But finally, we were able to get it done.”

“We truly understand and empathize with the residents of this building for all the inconvenience and frustration it caused.”