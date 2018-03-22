Few details as Lethbridge police investigate potential school threat

Lethbridge police are investigating what’s being called a potential threat at Gilbert Paterson Middle School.

In a media release issued late Thursday, police said they are still working to determine the credibility of the threat and that their investigation is still in its early stages.

Police did not provide any additional details about the nature of the threat.

Lethbridge School District 51 is monitoring the situation and says it will make a decision on whether classes will go ahead by 6 a.m. on Friday.