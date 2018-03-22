Economy
China retaliates to Trump, hikes tariffs on U.S. pork and aluminum

China has increased tariffs on U.S. pork, aluminum pipe and other goods in response to President Donald Trump‘s higher import duties on steel and aluminum.

The Commerce Ministry said on Friday that China last year bought about $3 billion worth of the goods affected by the higher tariffs.

The ministry criticized Trump’s action as a violation of global trading principles.

The measures announced Friday mirror the higher U.S. tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 15 per cent on aluminum by imposing 25 per cent increases on some goods and 15 per cent on others.

