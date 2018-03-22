Lethbridge’s annual Greatness in Leadership event takes over Enmax Centre

Guests at the fourth annual Greatness in Leadership management development day in Lethbridge filled the Enmax Centre, ready to be inspired.

Keynote speakers included Dr. Robert Ballard, the man who discovered the Titanic shipwreck, and three-time Canadian Olympic medallist Catriona Le May Doan.

This year’s theme of “discovering greatness,” was hard for the expert panellists to admit they’ve achieved.

“If I’ve discovered greatness? I think that’s a little bit like asking if I ever had a perfect race… and a perfect race doesn’t exist,” said Le May Doan.

“That’s a toughie, because I again, I’m just part of the team,” said Ballard. “Now I’m the leader and the buck does stop here, and I tend to get the really gnarly stuff that no one wants to make a decision on, but the greatness is the greatness in the collective.”

Le May Doan spoke about what helped her push through disappointing moments in her career.

“We all want to be perfect, and yet we’re not. And the times of high, high stress — we question everything. We question our program — ‘Oh my coach probably did this wrong, I probably did this wrong, my family probably raised me wrong!’ You question everything! So that’s when you rely on a team, regardless of individual sport or team sport.”

Ballard, likey most famous for discovering the wreckage of the Titanic, says he still has passion for his work but is also looking to pass along his knowledge.

“Each generation stands on the shoulders of the last generation,” Ballard said. “So my job now is to get more people on, standing on my shoulders.”

