Saskatchewan hits another all-time population record

Saskatchewan’s estimated population at the start of 2018 was 1,169,752 – an increase of 13,410 people compared to last year. That’s two record-breaking population counts in a row for the province.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, there were 1,695 more people living in Saskatchewan, and the trend continued into 2018.

“This is the 47th consecutive quarter that Saskatchewan has had a quarterly population increase,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “There is a correlation between the abundance of job and business opportunities in Saskatchewan and people making the decision to settle here.”

Between Oct. 1, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018 – the province saw 2,272 more people due to international migration, and a total increase of 14,836 over the course of the year.

“Record population numbers are good news for our economy,” Harrison said. “It shows we are a destination of choice, especially for international migration, which helps meet some of the needs of our labour market.”