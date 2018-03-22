Pair of Ontario cabinet ministers criticized over ‘eye candy’, ‘adorable’ remarks
TORONTO – Ontario’s finance minister is being criticized for referring to male and female hospital workers as “eye candy” during a funding announcement in Toronto on Thursday.
Charles Sousa‘s comments are being called inappropriate by Progressive Conservative legislator Lisa MacLeod, who added that the remarks were degrading.
Sousa initially said his remarks were meant to thank the hospital workers standing behind him, and said the comments were taken out of context.
He has since posted an apology on social media, saying his choice of words was “inappropriate.”
In a separate incident on Thursday, MacLeod took Economic Development Minister Steven Del Duca to task for calling a question she asked at the legislature “adorable.”
Del Duca apologized for his remarks and says he used a poor choice of words in his response to MacLeod.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
