Running, unlocked vehicle stolen from outside Hamilton convenience store

Hamilton police are still looking to locate a Toyota Camry that was stolen from outside a convenience store this week, though they have arrested a suspect in the theft.

On Tuesday night, police said a driver left their car running and unlocked while quickly stopping into a Big Bear Variety at Gage Avenue and King Street East.

By the time the driver returned, the vehicle had vanished.

Police say they were able to make an arrest early the following morning with the help of video that captured the incident. A patrol officer came across a man fitting the suspect’s description at around 3 a.m.

A 35-year-old Hamilton man, Robert Thomson, has been charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the 2010 silver Camry — licence plate BZJK706 — to come forward.

In a media release, police also reminded drivers to lock their vehicles when not in use, and hide personal items from view.

“There is always someone looking to take advantage of you,” the police force stated.