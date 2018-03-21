Police searching for 2 responsible for Perdue, Sask. theft

Biggar RCMP released surveillance photos on Wednesday in an attempt to identity the people responsible for a break-in and theft at a Perdue, Sask., gas station.

The break and enter occurred at around 4:20 a.m. CT on March 10.

Police said two masked people arrived at the unoccupied business in a small black car, and broke the glass of the front door to gain entry.

An undisclosed quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

They fled westbound on Highway 14.

Police said one of them appears to have a tattoo on their inside right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Biggar RCMP at 306-948-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Perdue is roughly 65 kilometres west of Saskatoon.