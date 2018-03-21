Crime
March 21, 2018 5:50 pm
Updated: March 21, 2018 5:57 pm

Police searching for 2 responsible for Perdue, Sask. theft

RCMP have released surveillance photos from a break-in and theft that occurred at a Perdue gas station on March 10, 2018.

Biggar RCMP released surveillance photos on Wednesday in an attempt to identity the people responsible for a break-in and theft at a Perdue, Sask., gas station.

The break and enter occurred at around 4:20 a.m. CT on March 10.

Police said two masked people arrived at the unoccupied business in a small black car, and broke the glass of the front door to gain entry.

An undisclosed quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

Police searching for 2 in Perdue, Sask. theft

They fled westbound on Highway 14.

Police said one of them appears to have a tattoo on their inside right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Biggar RCMP at 306-948-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Perdue is roughly 65 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

