New report says London Convention Centre is a money maker for the city

London Convention Centre had an economic impact in 2017 of $17.8 million, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Tourism.

A regional economic impact model determined the average convention delegate spends $321 a day on accommodations, transportation, food, beverage and shopping in London.

The convention centre hosted 306 events in 2017. Those events produced over 112,000 delegate days, creating a utilization rate of 72 per cent. That’s the best result for the convention centre since it opened in 1993.

Since 2008, the ministry says the convention centre has contributed over $176 million in economic impact for London.