Weather
March 21, 2018 2:49 pm
Updated: March 21, 2018 3:28 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: blast of snow and wind moves in

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Powerful low pressure system plasters the Prairies with snow as strong winds kick into Saskatoon's weather forecast ahead.

A A

Powerful low pressure system plasters the Prairies with heavy snow and strong wind.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Thick freezing fog and mist started the first full day of spring with visibility down to 400 metres at times in Saskatoon as temperatures sat around -10 and wind chills dipping back to -15 during the morning.

We managed to make it up to mid-minus single digits before noon as mist started to lift and a few breaks of sunshine moved in.

The mercury will continue to head up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high with partly to mostly cloudy skies sticking around for the rest of the day.

Wednesday Night

Conditions cool back into mid-minus single digits into the evening as mostly cloudy skies stick around for the night.

Thursday

Winds pick up during the day on Thursday, up to sustained speeds of 30 km/h with gusts into the 50 km/h range late in the day and into the evening as a powerful low pressure system presses into Alberta.

Cloud cover is expected to stick around at times during the day with a few early day sunny breaks possible before we rise up to an afternoon high a degree or so above the freezing mark.

Winds will pick up during the day Thursday as a system presses into Alberta.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

Heavy snow will begin early in the day and continue right into the afternoon as that powerful system pushes toward Saskatchewan.

A frontal boundary and low pressure system push in precipitation early Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Winds will remain strong right through the day, up to sustained speeds of 50 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 to 70 km/h possible, which will likely combine with heavy snow to cause near zero visibility at times.

Winds could gust upwards of 60 km/h Friday as heavy snow falls, which may cause whiteout conditions.

SkyTracker Weather

Treacherous travel conditions are expected through the day with up to 5 to 10 centimetres likely in Saskatoon and upwards of 15 cm possible in a few areas.

5 to 10 centimetres of snow is expected during the day on Friday in the Saskatoon area.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

The system will pull off early Saturday, but another moves in bringing in a chance of late day snow that may linger into Sunday as daytime highs continue to pop up around the freezing mark both days.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Doug Brook took the March 21 Your Saskatchewan photo near Yorkton:

Doug Brook took the March 21 Your Saskatchewan photo near Yorkton.

Doug Brook / Supplied

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Road Conditions
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
snowstorm
Storm
Warm Weather
Wind

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News