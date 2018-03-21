Saskatoon weather outlook: blast of snow and wind moves in

Powerful low pressure system plasters the Prairies with heavy snow and strong wind.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Thick freezing fog and mist started the first full day of spring with visibility down to 400 metres at times in Saskatoon as temperatures sat around -10 and wind chills dipping back to -15 during the morning.

We managed to make it up to mid-minus single digits before noon as mist started to lift and a few breaks of sunshine moved in.

With the thickness of the fog in #YPA, we can all play Don Quixote and go tilt at windmills…

With the thickness of the fog in #YPA, we can all play Don Quixote and go tilt at windmills…

-8 is where temperatures sit right now, but it feels like -12 with wind chill

The mercury will continue to head up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high with partly to mostly cloudy skies sticking around for the rest of the day.

Wednesday Night

Conditions cool back into mid-minus single digits into the evening as mostly cloudy skies stick around for the night.

Thursday

Winds pick up during the day on Thursday, up to sustained speeds of 30 km/h with gusts into the 50 km/h range late in the day and into the evening as a powerful low pressure system presses into Alberta.

Cloud cover is expected to stick around at times during the day with a few early day sunny breaks possible before we rise up to an afternoon high a degree or so above the freezing mark.

Friday

Heavy snow will begin early in the day and continue right into the afternoon as that powerful system pushes toward Saskatchewan.

Winds will remain strong right through the day, up to sustained speeds of 50 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 to 70 km/h possible, which will likely combine with heavy snow to cause near zero visibility at times.

Treacherous travel conditions are expected through the day with up to 5 to 10 centimetres likely in Saskatoon and upwards of 15 cm possible in a few areas.

Weekend Outlook

The system will pull off early Saturday, but another moves in bringing in a chance of late day snow that may linger into Sunday as daytime highs continue to pop up around the freezing mark both days.

