Edmonton Oilers set for showdown with Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers will have to make sure their sights are set sharp Tuesday night when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes allow the fewest shots per game in the NHL, with an average of 28.6.

“They are a quick team. They force and pressure pucks all over the rink. They have a relentless forecheck,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “They play with so much pace. You really have to get your skating game going.”

It’s the third game of a four-game road trip for the Oilers. Pontus Aberg will return to action after sitting out against Florida and Tampa Bay on the weekend.

“He came out for reasons beyond his play. He’s done his work and it’s time to go back in.,” McLellan said. “We’ve got a beat up team and we need to find [out] a little more about him down the stretch.”

The Oilers’ expected lineup on Tuesday is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Rattie

Caggiula – Draisaitl – Aberg

Lucic – Strome – Puljujarvi

Slepyshev – Khaira – Pakarinen

Nurse – Larsson

Russell – Bear

Auvitu – Benning

Talbot

Zack Kassian and Andrej Sekera will miss the game with injuries. Defenceman Oscar Klefbom has left the team to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Catch the Oilers and Hurricanes on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Oilers prospect Ostap Safin has signed an amateur tryout contract with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Safin had 58 points in 61 games with the QMJHL’s Saint John SeaDogs this season. He signed an entry-level contract with the Oilers on March 6.