Giorgio Mammoliti, Toronto city councillor, expected to announce bid for office

Longtime Toronto city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti is expected to reveal his intentions Tuesday amid speculation he’ll be seeking the mayoralty or a provincial Progressive Conservative nomination.

He is set to make an announcement on The John Oakley Show on 640 Toronto at 4:05 p.m.

In a press release, the councillor said supporters are urging him to run at the municipal, provincial or federal level, and the choice has been one of the most difficult of his career.

“I will be making my intentions absolutely clear later today,” Mammoliti stated. “Rest assured, whether it is for families, seniors or young professionals who deserve a fiscally responsible government, I will fight for them.

“People are struggling to find good-paying jobs, starting a business or owning a home and government needs to help people thrive instead of bankrupting their futures.”

Mammoliti, a conservative known for his brash political style, represents Ward 7 (York West) in northwest Toronto. He has been one of council’s most outspoken critics of Mayor John Tory, whom he often lampoons in political-cartoon style caricatures.

He famously sparred with the mayor over his short-lived plan to implement road tolls on Toronto’s expressways in 2016. More recently, he has been a vocal critic of the recently passed city budget and the King Street transit pilot.

Mammoliti has represented municipal ridings in west-end Toronto since 1995 after serving a term as an NDP MPP.

He ran and then backed out of a Toronto mayoral bid in 2010 and was later fined for overspending in the campaign.