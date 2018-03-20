Facebook data scandal: U.K. government asks Mark Zuckerberg to explain ‘catastrophic failure’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been asked by a British government committee to answer questions on how exactly the social media giant accesses and holds user data.

The British Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee issued a letter to Zuckerberg on Tuesday, saying that it has asked for information from Facebook in the past.

“Your officials’ answers have consistently understated the risk, and have been misleading to the committee,” the letter, which was tweeted by British MP Damian Collins, read.

I have today written to @facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling on him to give oral evidence to @CommonsCMS following recent reports in @guardian and @nytimes pic.twitter.com/y5xnGHzaNI — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) March 20, 2018

“It is now time to hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process.”

The letter comes days after it was reported by The New York Times and The Guardian that the private information of more than 50 million users was accessed by a firm which worked on U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign. It was first revealed by a Canadian whistleblower named Christopher Wylie.

The letter concluded that they expect a response from Zuckerberg by March 26. The committee said Zuckerberg can opt to send another Facebook executive, but they hope he shows up himself.