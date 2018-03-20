Kelowna trestle restoration group celebrates 25 years with new website

It’s one of the Okanagan’s most cherished and historic landmarks: the Myra Canyon Trestles.

Nestled in a canyon that overlooks Kelowna from the southeast, the trestles are celebrating 25 years since volunteers worked on restoring the old rail bridges to be used as a recreational site.

The Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society (MCTRS) has launched its new website to mark the anniversary.

History, trail information, and information on how to get involved with the society is available at myratrestles.com.

Completed in 1914, Chief Engineer Andrew McCullough built the line for the Canadian Pacific Railway to facilitate the movement of minerals and lumber from the south and southeast corner of B.C. to Hope.

The rails were removed from the line in 1980.

In 1993, volunteers with donations set out to make the abandoned trestles through the Myra Canyon safe, adding four-foot boardwalks and guard rails.

Myra Canyon’s 18 trestles became a National Historic Site in 2003, just months before a wildfire destroyed 12 of the bridges and damaged two steel trestles.

Over the next four years, aided by Federal and Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance funding, the trestles were restored.

Cyclist and hikers are drawn to the unique site from around the world.

The Society estimates 70,000 people travel the Myra Canyon trestles every year.

It is part of Canada’s Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail.

The Society is holding it’s AGM April 11, where the last 25 years will be reviewed and celebrated.