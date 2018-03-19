Proposed development near Kelowna landfill nixed

A massive housing development near the Kelowna landfill will not be going ahead.

On Monday, city councillors voted five to two against the plan.

Troika Management Corp. wanted to build about 1,000 housing units on 219 acres of land known as Diamond Mountain, immediately south of the Glenmore Landfill.

City planners had previously voiced concern against the project, citing too many possible negative consequences. A staff report said the residential development would be impacted by odour, noise and dust created by the landfill, which has a life expectancy of 75 years.

The report also noted concern that those nuisances would likely lead to complaints to council and the environment ministry, adding pressure to spend tax dollars on moving or modifying the landfill.