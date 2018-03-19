Saskatchewan Rush trade Dan Taylor to Toronto Rock for conditional pick

The Saskatchewan Rush have made a move leading up to Monday’s National Lacrosse League (NLL) trade deadline.

Forward Dan Taylor, 24, was sent to the Toronto Rock (6-6) for a conditional draft pick.

The Rush will receive a 2020 third round NLL draft pick, but if Toronto protects Taylor in the 2018 expansion draft then Saskatchewan gets a second-rounder in 2019.

Taylor, who is from Calgary, was drafted 12th overall in the second round by Saskatchewan in 2015. He won a NLL championship with the Rush in 2016.

Taylor recorded 43 points in 20 career games during his three seasons with the Rush. He played once this season, picking up two assists.

“He’s a big talented lefty that gives us some depth on that side and adds some scoring,” Rock owner and general manager Jamie Dawick said in a press release.

“He wasn’t getting a lot of playing time this season with the Rush, and we’ve run into an injury, so it’s a good fit and a good opportunity for Dan. We’re excited to have him.”

Saskatchewan (11-2) hosts the Rochester Knighthawks (6-7) on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.