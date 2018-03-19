Canada
March 19, 2018 10:05 am
Updated: March 19, 2018 10:09 am

Class-action lawsuit over Beer Store prices dismissed by Ontario court

By Staff The Canadian Press

The lawsuit was filed by pub owner David Hughes on behalf of those who bought beer in Ontario between June 1, 2000 and the present.

TORONTO – A class action lawsuit filed against the Beer Store more than three years ago has been dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court.

The Beer Store says the case was without merit and now the court has agreed.

The lawsuit had alleged that as a result of an agreement to allocate the market for the supply of beer in Ontario between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Beer Store, those who bought beer in the province were overcharged.

It had claimed $1.4 billion in general damages plus another $5 million in punitive and exemplary damages.

Beer Store chairman Charlie Angelakos says the case was filled with factual errors and fundamentally misunderstood the way alcohol products are sold in Ontario.

