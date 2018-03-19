Harriston man dies after falling out of truck tailgate

A 22-year-old man from Harriston has died after falling out of a truck tailgate on Saturday evening.

Wellington County OPP responded to the incident around 10 p.m. alongside Guelph-Wellington paramedics and Minto fire after receiving the reports of the injury at the Harriston Arena on George Street South.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and early Monday morning, OPP confirmed that Derril Hoover had died in hospital.

The OPP’s technical collision investigation members have been called in to assist with the investigation and police say that charges may be laid.

However, provincial police do confirm that the man operating the pickup truck at the time was not under the influence of alcohol.