Dump truck scheduled for removal from Catfish Creek this week

A dump truck stranded in Catfish Creek in Port Bruce is slated for removal this week.

The truck was dumped in the river when the bridge over Imperial Road collapsed on Feb. 23.

Since then, the county has been coordinating with the company’s insurance provider to determine the appropriate course of action.

READ MORE: Construction truck remains in water more than a week after Port Bruce bridge collapse

Fuel was removed from the truck on Friday and its load of gravel is expected to be removed by the end of Monday.

Officials hope to have the truck out of the creek bed by the end of the week but warn that a temporary replacement bridge could take up to three months to install.