Lafleche, Sask. named 2018 Kraft Hockeyville finalist

The 2018 Kraft Hockeyville finalists were unveiled on Saturday and Lafleche, Sask., was named as one of the top four communities.

Kraft Hockeyville helps Canadian communities rebuild and restore their hockey arenas. Since its inception in 2006, the program has awarded $2.8 million to 73 communities across from coast to coast.

The Lafleche Community Centre is in need of new benches, boards, bigger dressing rooms and new LED lights to improve the game experience for athletes and spectators.

The three other top contenders for the initiative’s 12th year include High River, Alta., Huntingdon, Que., and Lucan, Ont.

Voting will take place between 10 a.m. CT on March 30 and 6:30 p.m. CT on March 31.

The winner will be announced on Hockey Night in Canada the day voting ends.

The grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL preseason game and receive $250,000 for arena upgrades.

The runners-up will each be awarded $25,000 for arena upgrades. Additionally, all finalists will receive $10,000 in equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA).

Ituna, Sask., came in second place for Kraft Hockeyville last year.

Lafleche is approximately 290 kilometres south of Saskatoon.