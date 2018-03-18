City already tackling potholes around Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg has already begun the process of patching potholes that are now appearing on city streets.

Ken Allen with the public works department tells Global News crews are fanning out throughout the city.

“Right now we are using a cold mix compound which is a special material used for patching potholes when temperatures are on the colder side and in wet conditions.” Allen said.

“Once hot asphalt becomes available in May, crews will make permanent repairs.”

He says if you do see a pothole contact 311 by phone, email or social media in order to get it patched up.

Allen says besides patching potholes, city crews are also opening up catch basins to drain water off city streets.