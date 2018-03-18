Focus Montreal: March 17

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

March For Our Lives

The world has been inspired by thousands of courageous students in the United States who are standing up for stronger gun laws.

Just over a month after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla that took 17 lives, Montrealers will join the worldwide March For Our Lives event on March 24.

Among them will be Cyril Yared.

The McGill University student graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

His two sisters still attend the school and were both there on the day of the shooting.

He and many others will be marching in Montreal at the end of the month, in solidarity with those in Florida calling for stricter gun control in the U.S.

Yared and Sophie Saidmehr, an organizer of the Montreal march, joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about their involvement in the movement.

To learn more about the international protest or get information pertaining to the Montreal march, visit the March For Our Lives website.

Learn to grow weed at McGill

A new program planned for McGill University may raise a few eyebrows.

It offers people with a background in plant sciences the unique opportunity to learn how to cultivate cannabis for medical purposes.

The program will be one or two terms of training to teach students about high product standards and quality management to ensure people being prescribed cannabis are getting the right strain for their ailment.

In an interview with Global News, Anja Geitmann, professor and Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, explained where the idea for a cannabis growing program came from.

Kids and screens

Screen addiction in children is a problem many parents contend with on a daily basis.

With busy and stressful lives, the computer or tablet seems like an easy solution to keep the kids occupied while parents get caught up, or simply chill out for a bit.

However, more and more children are starting to suffer real consequences from too much screen time.

One thing you may have never thought of to help is yoga, or more specifically yogalogy — yoga mixed with psychology.

That is the brainchild of two sisters from the West Island.

Crystal and Faye Assee, the founders of Yogalogy in Pointe-Claire, sat down with Orchard to talk about their novel approach to tackling addiction and other mental health problems.