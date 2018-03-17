Hudson pulls off yet another great St. Patrick’s Day parade

Another year, another great St. Patrick’s Day parade in the small West Island community of Hudson.

Jim Beauchamp, who is on the parade’s organizing committee, had a small moment of doubt Saturday morning.

“We had a little snow squall this morning and we weren’t sure it was going to happen,” he said, but in the end the sun shone through. “What a great day.”

Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard, who was taking part in her third Hudson parade, agreed.

“What a great community!” she tweeted.

Hundreds of Irish and Irish wannabes flocked to Hudson to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and take in the show.

LeNichoir wild bird rescue centre at the Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Kb19lJQ9Hz — Global Montreal (@Global_Montreal) March 17, 2018

The parade featured several floats, pipers, marching bands, Irish dancers and even a green fire truck sending out puffs of green smoke.

WATCH: What’s an Irish celebration without Irish dancing!

Global News weather specialist Kim Sullivan was also part of the fun, acting as chief reviewing officer.

The parade, now in its ninth year, doesn’t just build stronger community ties, it also boosts local business.

“It’s a month and a half of events,” Beauchamp explained. “We pack restaurants in town doing the grand marshall and Irishman-of-the-Year. We bring business into town when it’s slow in January and February.”

WATCH: Hudson’s Irishman of the Year Gary McKeown and Hudson’s St. Patrick’s Day parade spokesperson Ken Doran join Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about this year’s edition.