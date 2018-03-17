Residents call on City of Calgary to clear icy sidewalks before someone gets hurt

A slippery section of sidewalk in southeast Calgary has residents wondering when or if the city will clear it of snow and ice.

Joe Penney is a resident in the community of Copperfield and says the sidewalk on McIvor Blvd is an accident waiting to happen.

He wants the city to make it a priority.

“They come in once in a while but seems like only when they get a phone call,” Penney said.

Penney slipped and fell on the sidewalk twice already.

“Shook up, at my age you get over it and nothing broken or anything,” Penney said. “Still someone a little bit older than myself would come by you never know.”

The City of Calgary roads department said they’re aware of the problem. In fact, city crews didn’t have the proper blade and chose to pack down the snow on the sidewalk, as a short-term solution.

WATCH: Clearing the way – keeping sidewalks safe in winter

Penney thinks his neighbouring community has a better answer.

Residents in nearby New Brighton pay an association fee for services, including snow removal on community pathways.

However, Janet Harren, who lives in New Brighton, says there’s a pathway left untouched that runs parallel to 130 Avenue.

‘The city says it’s not a city path and it’s not a community path, so nobody clears it. It’s a pain,” Harren said.

The New Brighton Residents Association board of directors determine which regional pathways get cleared. They declined to comment on why some are not cleared.

The city tells Global News it’s able to clear 47 per cent of pathways with the resources available.

It means residents may have to rely on mother nature to melt away remaining pathway problems.