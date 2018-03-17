World
Malaysian ‘snake whisperer’ killed after being bitten by cobra

Abu Zarin Hussin handles one of his pet King Cobras as another looks on on March 15, 2017 in Kelantan, Malaysia

A Malaysian man known as the “snake whisperer” died Friday after being bit by a cobra a few days earlier.

Abu Zarin Hussin, who worked for the Temerloh fire station, was bitten by the snake on Monday and was rushed to hospital, The Star Online reports.

Abu Zarin Hussin reads a story to one of his pet King Cobras on March 15, 2017 in Kelantan, Malaysia.

Firemen in Malaysia are often called upon to deal with snakes that have invaded people’s homes as there are 26 venomous terrestrial snakes with life-threatening bites in the country.

In addition to his role as a firefighter, Hussin would also conduct training classes for fellow firefighters, teaching them how to identify poisonous snakes and how to capture them without killing them.

Hussin kept several snakes around his home and posted pictures on his Facebook page featuring his interactions with cobras.

Abu Zarin Hussin handles one of his pet King Cobras on March 15, 2017 in Kelantan, Malaysia.

These pictures helped propel him to celebrity when British tabloids mistakenly identified him as a Thai man who married a snake who he believed to be the reincarnation of his soulmate.

“They used my photos and started making up stories, saying that I married a snake,” he told The Star Online at the time, adding that he was disappointed by the errors.

“The snakes are with me so that I can observe their behaviour,” he explained.

Hussin’s ability to interact with snakes earned him a spot on Asia’s Got Talent, where he advanced to the quarter-finals.

 

Snake whisperer Abu Zarin Hussin watches TV, plays soccer and reads bedtime stories to his 14ft venomous King Cobras.

Hussin had been bit by venomous snakes at least eight times and was in a coma for two days in 2015.

Collect picture of Abu Zarin Hussin in hospital after being bitten by his pet King Cobra in Kelantan, Malaysia.

