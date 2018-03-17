Okanagan BCHL teams take Friday night wins

There were two playoff games Friday night involving Okanagan based BCHL teams and both saw wins.

The Vernon Vipers hosted the Wenatchee Wild, winning 7-1.

Niko Karamanis scored a hat trick, while Jagger Williamson, Coleton Bilodeau, Alex Swetlikoff and Cameron Trott got the rest of the goals for Vernon.

Sam Morton took the single marker for the Wild in the first seconds of the third period.

The Vipers out-shot the Wild 29-27.

In Penticton, the Vees took a 1-0 series lead against the Trail Smoke Eaters with a 5-3 win.

While Trail opened up scoring late in the first period, with a goal from Braeen Tuck, and a goal from Blaine Caton within seconds of the start of the second period, Penticton scored three times later in that period.

Jack Barnes was first on the board for the Vees, followed by Wyatt Sloboshan and Taylor Ward.

Chris Klack and Jordan Henderson both scored in the third for Penticton to help their team win the game.

Penticton out-shot Trail 32-28.

Surrey lost to Prince George 9-1, while the Powell River Kings downed the Victoria Grizzlies 5-1.

Game two for all playoff teams is Saturday night.