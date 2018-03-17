Flames drop critical game to Sharks 7-4

Flames fell to the Sharks 7-4 after Evander Kane had his first career four-goal game Friday at the Saddledome.

Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who are four points behind the Dallas Stars for the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Troy Brouwer, Mark Jankowski and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary.

Johnny Gaudreau is trending in Canada because this is just ridiculous. #SJSvsCGY live stats ~ https://t.co/XSDiPA55Xz pic.twitter.com/OUetZ9DwiU — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 17, 2018

Three nights after stopping all 28 shots he faced against the Oilers, Calgary goalie Mike Smith had a rough outing as he made just 14 saves before being replaced by David Rittich early in the third period. Rittich went on to stop all seven shots he faced in a relief appearance.

Next up, the Flames head to Vegas Sunday as they take on the Golden Knights.