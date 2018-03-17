Flames drop critical game to Sharks 7-4
Flames fell to the Sharks 7-4 after Evander Kane had his first career four-goal game Friday at the Saddledome.
Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who are four points behind the Dallas Stars for the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Troy Brouwer, Mark Jankowski and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary.
Three nights after stopping all 28 shots he faced against the Oilers, Calgary goalie Mike Smith had a rough outing as he made just 14 saves before being replaced by David Rittich early in the third period. Rittich went on to stop all seven shots he faced in a relief appearance.
Next up, the Flames head to Vegas Sunday as they take on the Golden Knights.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.