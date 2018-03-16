Sask. Jazz Festival releases 2018 lineup

The 32nd annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has announced its ticketed lineup for this summer.

Top acts taking the TD Mainstage include City and Colour, Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, The Flaming Lips, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Kamasi Washington, Bonobo and John Butler Trio.

Matt Andersen and the Bona Fide, Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony, Kellylee Evans, The Jerry Douglas Band, and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra were other acts released.

This announcement includes artists playing at the TD Mainstage, Broadway Theatre, and The Bassment.

The 10 day festival runs from June 22 until July 1.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 23.

The Groove Series lineup at Amigos Cantina and The Capitol Music Club will also be announced at 10 a.m. on March 23.