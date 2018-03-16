Tanya Granic Allen undecided about seeking Cambridge’s PC nomination

Tanya Granic Allen has not made a decision on whether or not she will seek the PC Party nomination in Cambridge.

Granic Allen is officially listed as one of three approved candidates for the riding nomination, but on Friday afternoon her campaign team said she has not made a decision on whether she will actually run.

“As of 4 p.m. today, I can assure you that Mrs. Granic Allen has yet to inform any riding association of her intent to run in that riding,” said spokesperson Mike Patton in a statement to Global News.

Granic Allen finished fourth in the PC leadership race on March 10 that saw Doug Ford elected leader.

There’s even more confusion for the PC Party in Cambridge after the nomination meeting scheduled for March 24 was cancelled with no explanation.

The other two candidates seeking the nomination are Sunny Attwal and Bert Laranjo. Liberal MPP and Minister of Transportation Kathryn McGarry is seeking re-election in the June election.

— with a file from Nick Westoll