$106 million earmarked for Guelph transit projects

As part of a major infrastructure funding plan, $106 million is being earmarked for Guelph and its transit projects over the next decade.

“This is an exciting day for the City of Guelph,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie in a statement on Friday. “Improving transit in our city has been a priority for me and for council.”

READ MORE: Ontario to receive $11.8 billion in federal funding for transit, environmentally friendly projects

The bilateral agreement, announced earlier this week, will see the governments of Canada and Ontario provide 73 per cent of the project costs that fall in line with Ottawa’s plan to build green infrastructure.

For Guelph, the federal government has made $58.2 million available while $48 million will come from the province for building new transit networks and service extensions.

Municipalities are expected to chip in 27 per cent, which works out $39 million for Guelph, Guthrie said on his website.

READ MORE: Downtown Guelph receives provincial funding

“This extraordinary commitment from the federal and provincial governments will enable Guelph to transform our transit system, opening up new possibilities for improving service and attracting new riders,” Guthrie said.

Staff at City Hall will now be putting together a “wish list” for council that will then be submitted to the upper levels of government for approval.

A review of Guelph Transit is already underway and an update is expected in April, Guthrie said.