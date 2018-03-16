Norovirus outbreaks declared over at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

Visitor restrictions have been lifted at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay as outbreaks of Norovirus earlier this month have been declared over.

The restrictions were in effect when hospital and health officials declared the first outbreak on March 7 on the third floor (medical unit). That’s when several patients and nearly a dozen medical staff became ill, the hospital said.

The outbreak on the floor was declared over on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a second outbreak on the first floor of the Continuing Care Program (CCP1) was declared on March 10. Several patients also fell ill. Visiting restrictions on that floor were lifted Friday.

Symptoms of Norovirus include nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps and headache.

The hospital stated visitors are now welcomed back after staff completed a double-cleaning of both units.

“On behalf of the entire hospital team, I’d like to thank our patients and their families and friends for your patience during this challenging time,” stated Anne Overhoff, vice-president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

“By postponing your visits and calling or emailing instead, you’ve helped us to resolve the outbreak quickly. We’re glad to be able to welcome our visitors back to these two inpatient units.

“We know our patients’ time in hospital is made easier when loved ones are close by.”

All visitors are reminded to continue to clean your hands often, especially when entering and exiting patient rooms. Visitors are asked to stay home if they’re feeling unwell.

People can also send their well-wishes to patients by email at tlc@rmh.org. Emails are hand-delivered to patients each weekday.