Health and safety orders issued in northeast Edmonton: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is set to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon to speak about a health and safety matter in northeast Edmonton.

Details surrounding the matter have not been released.

An initial media release sent out late Friday morning said officials from AHS, Alberta Health and Alberta Environment and Parks would be on hand for the news conference.

The media availability is being held at the South Petroleum Plaza in Edmonton at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Global News will livestream the news conference at 1:30 p.m.

More to come…