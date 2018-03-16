Former Sarnia fire chief acquitted of sexual assault charges against a minor

Five years after the allegations were made, former Sarnia fire chief Patrick Cayen is a free man.

Cayen was facing 24 charges related to sexual assault and sexual touching dating back to 2003 when he was a deputy chief.

The complainant was a minor at the time the alleged incidents occurred.

Superior Court Justice Russell Raikes ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cayen’s employment was terminated when the charges were brought forward five years ago. His lawyer has stated that no legal action against his former employer is expected.

Cayen was convicted on the charges when the case first went to trial in 2015, but that judgment was overturned by the Ontario Appeals Court and the case was retried.