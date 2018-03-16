Scott Thompson: Men and women are equal, but not the same

A fascinating social experiment is playing out on pop TV.

It starts with the headline: Katy Perry kissed a boy and he didn’t like it.

READ MORE: Katy Perry kissed a boy on ‘American Idol,’ and he didn’t like it

The American Idol judge planted an unexpected kiss on a conservative 19 year old while he was auditioning for the show. He was shocked, saying that if he had been asked, he would have said “no,” as he was saving his first kiss for a relationship.

Social media exploded with comments of sexual exploitation and a double standard.

WATCH ABOVE: Katy Perry kissing backlash

We all know what would happen if a 30+ male judge did the same thing to an innocent 19-year-old female contestant on TV. It’s not far-fetched to say that he would be out of a job.

The #MeToo movement has drawn serious attention to an issue that society has been fighting with forever.

It also forces us to look at all sides of the discussion.

Make no mistake: Men and women are equal, but they are not the same.

Maybe that is something we should be focusing on, too.

Because that is not going to change.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.