Sacred Heart Community School celebrated its grand opening Thursday

“It is a pleasure to see students enjoying the benefits of this beautiful new school,” education minister Gordon Wyant said. “Our government recognized the significance of rebuilding Sacred Heart School and giving students and teachers a safe and welcoming educational environment that supports the learning needs of today’s diverse classrooms.”

The Government of Saskatchewan committed more than $27 million toward the project, which replaced the former school that had opened almost 90 years ago, in 1928.

The design of the new school can accommodate more than 700 students, ranging from pre-kindergarten to Grade 8. It includes more natural light, flexible learning environments, a new gymnasium, common area, library and resource centre, dedicated community space and a childcare centre that can hold up to 51 children.

READ MORE: Buffalo mount honouring Indigenous culture, history unveiled at Sacred Heart School

Additionally, many of the architectural components of the former school have been incorporated into the new school, including brickwork, tyndall stone, columns and the Sacred Heart statue.

“This rebuild has been an important project for Regina Catholic Schools,” Regina Catholic School Division deputy board chair Bob Kowalchuk said. “We’re proud of the historical pieces we’ve maintained and the attention to detail. Sacred Heart Community School is as modern a school as you can find, with a rich history of faith-based education.”

The gymnasium was the final phase of the project, which was completed this winter.

“We’ve been in the building for about a year now, which is thrilling, but it hasn’t felt complete,” Sacred Heart Community School principal Dave Magnusson said. “With the new gym finally completed, we feel like we’re finally home.”

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested $80 million for three new schools in the north central community of Regina, including Seven Stone Community School and Scott Collegiate High School located in the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.