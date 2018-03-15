Man charged in connection to disappearance of Dartmouth woman appears in court

The man charged in connection with the disappearance of a 40-year-old woman made a brief appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday before being remanded into custody.

Owen Patrick Nelson, 40, of Dartmouth made his first appearance since he was charged in connection to the disappearance of 40-year-old Karen Lee MacKenzie.

He faces charges of interfering with human remains, assault and two counts breach of probation.

Court documents indicate that Nelson has previously had a criminal history involving MacKenzie. He’s previously been charged with assaulting the missing 40-year-old.

Nelson’s lawyer, Michelle James, confirmed the charges to Global News and said that her client had a probation order which required him to have consent to be around MacKenzie.

James expressed confusion on the fact that her client had been charged with interfering with a body. She said it’s unusual for there to be such a charge when police have not located a body.

“I can’t say that I’ve seen it before and I’ve been at it for about 18 years now,” said James.

Crown Attorney Gerald Quigley wouldn’t comment on whether additional charges may be laid against Nelson.

“I don’t wish to comment on the unusual nature or otherwise of the case before the courts,” Quigley said.

“An investigation is underway and we’ll see that all the appropriate steps are taken.”

According to Halifax Regional Police, MacKenzie was last seen on Feb. 25 at 95 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth. She was officially reported missing to police six days later, on March 3.

Nelson is next scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

Investigators have released very little information about the circumstances surrounding MacKenzie’s disappearance and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5016.