CNIB celebrates 100 years of service, helps 7,000 Manitobans

When Tom, who lives in Winnipeg, suffered retina damage almost 10 years ago, he was introduced to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind to help him through his challenges.

“That spring, I started off with orientation and mobility. They call it their O & M program, how you use the cane, how you cross the street,” Tom said. “I’ve since established those skills.”

To the point where, nearly a decade later, he spent last summer biking around Hunt Lake Trail near the Ontario/Manitoba border.

Tom is one of the many people that been helped by the programs and services offered by the CNIB.

2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the organization. In Manitoba, 7,000 blind or partially sighted people are helped by the CNIB.

“Our core programming is to ensure people can live independently and safely in their own homes after losing their sight,” CNIB Manitoba Executive Director Garry Nenson said.

The organization was founded in 1918 after two major events:

A number of Canadians fighting in the First World War overseas were blinded – they returned to their home country where no services to help those facing sight challenges existed. Around the same time, the 1917 Halifax Explosion occurred. Two ships collided in Halifax Harbour, killing 2,000 people and injuring 9,000. Several people were blinded by shattered glass.

The CNIB soon formed and now gets ready to move into its second century.

Guide dogs

Recently, they’ve launched a new guide dog program where 54 guide dogs will be trained nationally, including six in Winnipeg.

“The first pairing (with a client will be) later in 2018, so we’ll put out a call for individuals to apply,” Nenson said.

“We’re really excited about it. It will meet some gaps within the community.”

CNIB Manitoba will hold an open house Thursday March 15 from 1-3 p.m. at their offices (1080 Portage Avenue).

They will throw a centennial celebration Saturday March 17 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. at the TYC Event Centre near Polo Park, at 1405 St Matthews Avenue. Both events are open to the public.