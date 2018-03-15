Those Old Radio Shows March 16 & 17

Friday, Mar. 16

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Field Study Ep. 89 Boston Blackie – Fifty Hunter Street

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – My Bill N/A

Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Election Day Bet Inner Sanctum – Murder by Prophecy

Hour 4: Damon Runyan Theater – Barbecue The Line Up – Lady Killer



Saturday, Mar. 17

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Fugitive Trial Ep. 49 Our Miss Brooks – The Switchboard Operator

Hour 2: Box 13 – Much too Lucky Calling All Cars – The Ruined Suspenders

Hour 3: Escape – A Tooth for Paul Revere Jack Benny – Gaslight

Hour 4: The Green Hornet – Woman in the Case Burns and Allen – Best Show of 1937

Hour 5: Inner Sanctum – Dead Walk at Night Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Howling Horse