March 15, 2018 12:01 am
Those Old Radio Shows March 16 & 17

Friday, Mar. 16

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Field Study Ep. 89     Boston Blackie – Fifty Hunter Street  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – My Bill     N/A 
Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – Election Day Bet     Inner Sanctum – Murder by Prophecy 
Hour 4: Damon Runyan Theater – Barbecue     The Line Up – Lady Killer     

Saturday, Mar. 17

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Fugitive Trial Ep. 49     Our Miss Brooks – The Switchboard Operator   
Hour 2: Box 13 – Much too Lucky     Calling All Cars – The Ruined Suspenders 
Hour 3: Escape – A Tooth for Paul Revere     Jack Benny – Gaslight 
Hour 4: The Green Hornet – Woman in the Case     Burns and Allen – Best Show of 1937
Hour 5: Inner Sanctum – Dead Walk at Night     Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Howling Horse
