Celebrated Canadian boxer Danny Lindstrom to be remembered at memorial in Edmonton

Boxer Danny Lindstrom, who also fought under the name Danny Stonewalker, passed away last week at the age of 57, following complications from a stroke and dementia.

Stonewalker was born in Fort McMurray, Alta. and was one of the top fighters in Canadian boxing history.

As an amateur, he represented Canada at the Pan-Am Games in Venezuela, and turned professional just before the 1984 Olympics.

Scotty “Bulldog” Olson, a gold medallist at the 1986 Commonwealth Games, says he remembers Stonewalker well.

“We were on the same card at a match in Quebec. He landed this right hand that I never heard the sound of a right hand land on an opponent in my life [like that again],” Olson said in an interview with Global News. “He was a big motivating factor for fighters in Alberta for sure.”

Stonewalker’s biggest fight took place in Pittsburgh in 1990. He faced Michael Moorer for the WBO (World Boxing Organization) light heavyweight title. He lost to the undefeated Moorer on a TKO in the eighth round.

Outside of the ring, Stonewalker battled addiction. He spent time on the streets of Edmonton, homeless. In recent years he reconnected with his daughter, Poppy Dombrowski.

“I’m proud,” Dombrowski told Global News in an interview last week. “He’s done a lot, and a lot of people knew his name. Just the amount of people reaching out to say condolences and stuff has been crazy.”

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 16 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Home in Edmonton.