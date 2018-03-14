Ryerson University confirms bedbugs were found in one of its classrooms

TORONTO — A downtown Toronto university says bedbugs have been found in a desk in one of its classrooms.

A spokeswoman for Ryerson University says staff inspected two classrooms with a sniffer dog on Tuesday afternoon.

Johanna VanderMaas says they found the bugs in a room where a student newspaper had reported seeing them.

Reporters with the Eyeopener said they found the bugs in one of the desks in the classroom at the Victoria Building on campus, which staff had previously inspected and said was clear.

The school checked again after the paper published its story, and treated the room with steam after finding the bedbugs.

VanderMaas says the dog will be brought back in on Thursday to make sure the room is clear.

