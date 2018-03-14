Keep It Fresh- Episode 35
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of fun exercises to target your arms at the gym!
- Bicep curl
- Bar tricep press down
- Hammer curl
- French press
- Reverse bicep curl
- Rope tricep extension
