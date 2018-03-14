Blogs
March 14, 2018 3:29 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 35

By
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of fun exercises to target your arms at the gym!

  • Bicep curl
  • Bar tricep press down
  • Hammer curl
  • French press
  • Reverse bicep curl
  • Rope tricep extension
