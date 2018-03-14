Mayor hears Winnipeggers’ complaints about sidewalks ‘loud and clear’

The City of Winnipeg is reviewing its snow clearing policies after last week’s snowstorm.

Residents have been making a lot of noise about the state of sidewalks, posting pictures online of icy and snow-packed surfaces.

Downtown Winnipeg sidewalks. Street is nice and clear…

Mayor Brian Bowman empathized with those who have been complaining.

“It’s something I have heard loud and clear from many Winnipeggers, especially those that are looking at it from an accessibility standpoint. I know that some of the conditions, in terms of the freeze, really made some of those snow clearing efforts difficult.”

He said the review is due next month, at which point the city could look at changing how things are done in the winter.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing that report, and I’m open to making changes if we can improve the quality of service for those that rely on our sidewalks to get around our city,” Bowman explained. “The question I have raised with the public service is whether or not the policy, as directed, has been followed and to what extent over the past week.”

The city has said it received close to 150 complaints about nearly impassible conditions on sidewalks since Winnipeg got a big dumping of snow early last week.