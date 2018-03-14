Province providing $380,000 for downtown revitalizations in Northumberland County

The province is providing more than $380,000 to support revitalization projects for the downtowns of Northumberland County and Quinte West.

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi made the announcement both on King Street in Cobourg and Walton Street in Port Hope on Wednesday. He said vibrant main streets help attract visitors, create jobs and increase the competitiveness of small businesses.

“Our government is committed to ensuring our rural communities and downtown cores thrive today and for many years to come,” stated Rinaldi in a release.

“Investments that support small businesses and main streets will help communities be better positioned to attract investment, create jobs, and grow their local economies.”

Ontario is investing up to $26 million in the Main Street Revitalization Initiative, which will be administered by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and its rural arm, the Rural Ontario Municipal Association.

Approximately $389,628 has been invested in eight projects across Northumberland-Quinte West:

Town of Cobourg will receive up to $52,509.

Municipality of Port Hope will receive up to $50,234.

Township of Alnwick/Haldimand will receive up to $41,862.

Township of Cramahe will receive up to $41,426.

Township of Hamilton will receive up to $45,312.

Municipality of Brighton will receive up to $46,076.

Municipality of Trent Hills will receive up to $46,970.

City of Quinte West will receive up to $65,239.

Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier says the town welcomes the new funding. It “will greatly assist in moving our own Downtown Business Attraction plan forward in order to continue to attract residents and visitors, while also supporting our growing business community,” he said.

In Port Hope, Mayor Bob Sanderson says the community is “extremely proud” of its heritage downtown.

“This funding will assist the Municipality of Port Hope to further facilitate the growth of our vibrant business sector, and continue to develop, expand, and promote tourism opportunities; an important objective outlined in our Community Strategic Plan,” he said.

The projects include installation of pedestrian crosswalks, landscaping and improving storefront appearances with lighting and new signage.

“A strong and vibrant downtown that is welcoming to both local residents and visitors alike is a key component in maintaining and building a strong local economy,” said Marc Coombs, Mayor of Cramahe Township. “We thank the province for helping this along by providing important funding that will help in this process.”

Brighton Mayor Mark Walas echoed that sentiment. “This is essential in supporting and increasing economic growth and helping to enhance the historical charm of our main streets.”