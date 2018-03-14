City of West Kelowna looking to opt out of B.C.’s speculation tax

A city in the Okanagan is looking to withdraw itself from the provincial government’s new speculation tax

The City of West Kelowna said its want no part of B.C.’s new speculation tax that is set to rise to two per cent by 2019. B.C. Finance Minister Carole James said the new tax may impact B.C. taxpayers who own vacation homes and secondary properties in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Capital and Nanaimo Regional Districts and Kelowna and West Kelowna.

James initially said British Columbians would not be impacted by the levies.

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater said his city is a growing community that relies on development. He said the levies could slow or kill the city’s growth, which would have a negative impact on their infrastructure.

“We lack sidewalks and parks in our community,” Findlater told CKNW’s The Simi Sara Show. “It’s a wonderful place to live, but development is helping us straighten out the infrastructure deficit we have, both directly and through providing revenue to the city.”

City Councillor Rusty Ensign said the tax might work for cities in Metro Vancouver but not for the Kelowna region.

“We’re collateral damage here. It’s a tourism market here and it’s second homeowners that come here for tourism that bring all their money with them,” Ensign said. “If there are vacant second homes that are owned by foreign homeowners in Greater Vancouver, that has nothing to do with our situation here.”

Councillor Rosalind Neis echoed Ensign’s statements, as she said Kelowna is very attractive to both tourists and retirees looking to own a second home.

“It has the potential to stop development and it has the potential to have a real estate sell-off,” Neis said. “When that happens, is that good for the economy?”

According to Ensign, homeowners have voiced their displeasure with the tax as well. He said the city has received more than 250 complaints from homeowners and businesses located in and out of the province.

“It is going to decimate our housing market because a lot of them can simply just not afford to pay,” Ensign said.

Findlater said he has also received his fair share of messages on the issue.

“I am getting personally a couple of emails an hour,” Findlater said. “I’ve got a stack of letters that is two inches thick that we have received in the last week.”

Findlater and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Jim Zaffino are scheduled to meet with James next Wednesday, but the city is hoping Premier John Horgan will also be in attendance.

Ensign said this will be a joint effort with the City of Kelowna, but the city’s Mayor Colin Basran has yet to comment.