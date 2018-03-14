Vernon’s legion on the brink of closure

The days of the Vernon’s Royal Canadian Legion may be numbered.

A plea for new members to run the executive hasn’t seemed to produce results, with only 7 members attending Tuesday’s meeting.

President Bill Balcaen says if the situation doesn’t change by the end of April, the branch could face closure.

Balcaen says they haven’t given up, and are still hoping to round-up new leaders.

The branch has about 150 members and has been around for 91 years.