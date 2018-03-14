Entertainment
Miley Cyrus sued for $300M by Jamaican artist over ‘We Can’t Stop’

Miley Cyrus is reportedly being sued for a whopping US$300 million by a Jamaican songwriter in a copyright infringement case involving her 2013 hit We Can’t Stop.

Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, said his 1988 song We Run Things has been “a favourite for lovers of reggae music worldwide” since reaching No. 1 in his home country, Reuters reported.

He also insisted that around 50 per cent of We Can’t Stop came from him, with him accusing Cyrus and her label RCA Records of “misappropriating his material.”

The latest reports come after the dancehall artist, who is said to have filed the complaints Tuesday, accused Cyrus and her hit song of unlawfully taking from his “unique and creative lyrical phraseology in order to establish an overarching and pervasive theme… in the realm of self-discovery and self-governing.”

The song at the heart of the lawsuit is called We Run Things, according to TMZThe publication summed up the lawsuit by saying “Mr. Flourgon seems to thinks Miley’s declaration of not stopping is the same thing as him saying he ‘runs things.’”

Compare Cyrus’ We Can’t Stop above to Flourgon’s We Run Things below.

